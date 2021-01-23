David Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Museum Vice-President, David Roberts has Died .

Museum Vice-President, David Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

1/2 We are sad to report that Museum Vice-President, David Roberts passed away peacefully in his sleep last week aged 92. During the 1990s David, along with his wife Jenny (who predeceased him) were key people involved in the superb internal restoration of our #Hastings #TG517 … pic.twitter.com/Og3jRlbkLP — Newark Air Museum (@NewarkAirMus) January 23, 2021

