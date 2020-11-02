David Rodriguez Death -Dead :Director and producer for series such as TNT’s ‘Animal Kingdom’ and Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ has died at the age of 50.

David Rodriguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Tributes

Just finding out that David Rodriguez passed away tonight. If you watched HIGHTOWN or ANIMAL KINGDOM then you are familiar with his work as a director. I’m shocked. Always loved seeing him at parties. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/4eOxIX0eYl — shane (@yesitsthatshane) October 31, 2020

David Rodriguez, a director and producer for series such as TNT's 'Animal Kingdom' and Showtime's 'The Chi' has died at the age of 50 https://t.co/RXyCitbbrp pic.twitter.com/pEm7EpCaWT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2020