David Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Magician David Roth has Died.

David Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Magick Balay 23h · Just received some horrible news. My very good friend David Roth just passed. David was not only a good friend but a colleague and a Legend! We had some awesome times together, performing magic – selling it – and exchanging secrets. We would tell magic stories for hours while jamming on new ideas. I’m really gonna miss you David and our amazing times together! I’ll never forget you my friend!

Tributes

Kevin Laurencelle

So sad man were losing so many great ones!! Ive learned so much from watching his magic and will continue to learn from him. He was the real coin OG. I unfortunately never had the chance to meet him and he must’ve been a wonderful person beyond his magic. Sorry for your loss brother

Gerry Feher

There’s a memorable line from Indiana Jones movie where he talks to his associate and associate says back “We have reached a point where life stops giving, and starts taking away“ seems like a lot of us are at that point in our live

Jose Rivera

No way.. RIP David Roth. One of my favorite magicians of all time. I’m glad I got the opportunity to meet him back in the days at Rubens deli .

Patrick Jouan

David was a legend in coin magic. It was with him that I started studying coins sleights. I remember having great time when I was going to Fantasma in NY where he used to like to hangout. RIP ♥️

Michael Freeman

I always loved visiting the store and when he was there I would buy anything that David would show me just to say that David Roth showed me this trick. May his memory be a blessing to everyone who knew him.

C Fernando V Ja

Sorry hear that I was told. That yesterday from news from South America didnt wana believe it … was it Covid?

Dave Garcia

My sincerest condolences. I remember both of you at Fantasma…I still have his coin boxes in orinal pacakage, never touched and the White Bikes trick he performed for me and I then bought from him…Saw him film a coin tutorial at Fantasma. Always a gentleman and patient teacher. R.I.P. and thank you for your countless contributions to our art.

