David Sacks.: Who Moderates DeSantis’s Twitter Space Announcement? A Look into David Sacks

The Upcoming Twitter Spaces Discussion Between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk

The world is eagerly anticipating the upcoming discussion on Twitter Spaces between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. The event will be moderated by David Sacks, a fitting bridge between the two personalities, who has a close relationship with both individuals.

David Sacks is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor who has worked with Elon Musk in the early days of PayPal, the digital payments company that was the source of Musk’s early wealth. Sacks was among the investors who provided funding for Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter last year, and was a trusted confidant during the ownership transition, though he denied having an “official role.”

As a Republican donor, Sacks gave $50,000 to Gov. DeSantis’s state political committee ahead of his re-election, campaign finance records show. He has praised the governor on several occasions, including for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida. “He was the first governor to stop these insane lockdowns,” Mr. Sacks said on Bloomberg TV in 2021. “I respect that.”

Sacks has experience in audio broadcasting as a co-host of the popular “All-In” podcast, which features an assemblage of Silicon Valley figures discussing technology, politics, and miscellanea. He founded Yammer, a communication tool that was sold to Microsoft in 2012 for $1.2 billion. His current firm, Craft Ventures, includes investments in Uber, Slack, Quora, and Airbnb.

The discussion between Gov. DeSantis and Elon Musk is expected to cover a broad range of topics, including technology, politics, and the environment. As the owner of SpaceX, Musk has been at the forefront of space exploration, and his company’s recent successful launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft has reignited interest in space travel.

Gov. DeSantis has been a vocal advocate for Florida’s space industry, which has been a critical contributor to the state’s economy. The governor has also been a proponent of renewable energy, and his administration has made significant investments in solar power and other renewable technologies.

The discussion between Gov. DeSantis and Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces is expected to be a lively and informative exchange, with Sacks serving as a skilled moderator. The event is generating significant interest in both the technology and political communities, and it is sure to provide valuable insights into the minds of two of the most influential figures in their respective fields.

In conclusion, the upcoming Twitter Spaces discussion between Gov. DeSantis and Elon Musk is an event that is generating significant interest and anticipation.

News Source : Daniel Victor

