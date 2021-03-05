David Schindler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Schindler has Died .

Death Notice for Today MARCH 5. 2021. David Schindler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

I am so sad to hear this news… David Schindler was a major inspiration for me as a teenager and played a great part in my pursuit of education in conservation biology @UAlberta. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/nSZ444MsbH — Meg Edgar (@megredgar) March 5, 2021



David Suzuki Foundation

With great respect and sadness we mark the passing of distinguished scientist, ecologist and friend David Schindler. He was a tireless advocate for the environment on issues ranging from acid rain to the oilsands to the stewardship and protection of Canada’s freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems.

Dr. Schindler was a long-term member of the DSF board, contributing his expertise and perspectives, for which we are grateful. His legacy as an advocate, teacher and mentor will continue to inspire us all.

Read more about his legacy: https://edmontonjournal.com/…/dr-david-schindler-world…

Cynthia Gordon

Sorry to hear. Condolences to his family and friends. Sad to lose someone so dedicated to helping our planet.

Richard Moore

My condolences to the family , from one who followed his trail of wisdom and science , may you rest in peace !

Kelle Bates-Erikson

RIP Mr. Schindler. Your time with us is greatly appreciated.