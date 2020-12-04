David Sheehan Death -Dead – Obituaries: Former CBS Los Angeles entertainment reporter David Sheehan has Died ..
Former CBS Los Angeles entertainment reporter David Sheehan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.
“CBS Los Angeles on Twitter: “Former CBS Los Angeles entertainment reporter David Sheehan has died at the age of 82 ”
Former CBS Los Angeles entertainment reporter David Sheehan has died at the age of 82 https://t.co/NQR0DD2jye pic.twitter.com/OzSVJJCa6P
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 4, 2020
Tributes
We remember the legendary Entertainment Reporter David Sheehan here.
See this Instagram video by @samontv https://t.co/0zP1x5c4uD
— Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) December 4, 2020
#RIP Entertainment reporter David Sheehan. I worked with him during his return to @CBSLA from 1994 to 2004. He passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. pic.twitter.com/RdBloA6cxF
— Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) December 4, 2020
I met David Sheehan in front of the Staples Center before the Barbra Streisand concert, 2000. Very acerbic, very dry, very amusing, very diminutive! Always loved him. https://t.co/ovyoocix8M
— Jon Sieruga (@Moonspinner55) December 3, 2020
