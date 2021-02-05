David Shepard Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Vietnam veteran and Representative for TN’s 69th District, David Shepard has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Vietnam veteran and Representative for TN’s 69th District, David Shepard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
A Vietnam veteran and Representative for TN's 69th District, David Shepard devoted his life to American public service. Our democracy is better because of Rep. Shepard. We are sending our deepest condolences to his wife, Martha, and their family. Rest in power, Rep. Shepard. pic.twitter.com/mJjXu7Se2m
— TN Democratic Party (@tndp) February 5, 2021
