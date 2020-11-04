David Shneer Death -Dead : David Shneer, a brilliant historian and mensch has Died.

David Shneer, a brilliant historian and mensch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“Mark Raphael Baker on Twitter: “Shocked to hear that David Shneer, a brilliant historian and mensch, and leader in the field of #JewishStudies, has died of brain cancer. The diversity and depth of his work will endure, but his premature death is a tragedy. ”

Shocked to hear that David Shneer, a brilliant historian and mensch, and leader in the field of #JewishStudies, has died of brain cancer. The diversity and depth of his work will endure, but his premature death is a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/tpqAYYupAa — Mark Raphael Baker (@MarkRaphBaker) November 4, 2020

Tributes

william @yeledbaharim wrote

god fucking damn it. david shneer passed away. he was one of the best professors i ever had, and taught me so much about the history of jews in eastern europe, and taught me so much about yiddish and its history and how jews in the area related to it

he taught me how both yiddish and hebrew thrived part and parcel together, how every famous jewish author from that time related to each other and to jews across the world…goddamn. fuck. i met one of my most cherished friends in his class.

i wouldnt know anything about soviet jewry without him. i wouldn’t know how jewish anti fascists were murdered at stalins orders. i wouldnt know about the JAO and stalins insults to jews about it. i wouldnt know about pasternak, or peretz markish, or solomon mikhoels without him