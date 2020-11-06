David Shneer Death -Dead :Dr. David Shneer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Dr. David Shneer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.
Holocaust Awareness Institute at The Center for Judaic Studies 5 hrs · בצער רב אנו מודיעים על פטירתו של Professor David Shneer ז”ל The Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Denver mourns the death of friend, colleague, and former Center director Dr. David Shneer. David was an incisive historian and brilliant teacher at DU and later at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He was a path-breaking scholar, a visionary academic leader, and a true mensch of rare principle who was dedicated to justice near and far. The field of Jewish Studies, and the University of Denver are richer for having known him, and now poorer following his loss. May his family and many friends the world over find comfort in the blessing of his memory. יהי זכרו בר
Source: (20+) Holocaust Awareness Institute at The Center for Judaic Studies – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
Emiry Sasai wrote
So sorry to read about your brother. Looks like a lot of good times & great family memories. Thinking of you & sending love & peace your way.
Edie Vaughan Moore wrote
Lani, that is heartbreaking . My deepest condolences to you and all of your family. He is gone too soon.
Jackson Wyatt wrote
Our love goes out to you and your family. May your memories give you comfort and peace. I didn’t know him personally but he looks like a sweet and funny man. I know he will always have a place in your hearts. -L
Christin Phelps Webb wrote
Lani, this is so beautiful. Thinking of you and Rob so much this week and sending all of our love.
Melissa Eick Heinze wrote
Lani I am so sorry to hear this. I know how close you all were. I think I see more than a smidge of David in Kyle… what a gift that would be. Hugs to you all! .
Kerry Phelps Robinson wrote
Beautiful photos. You are all so fortunate to be so close and to have so many adventures and memories together. Sending you, Rob, Emi and Kyle much love.
Rachel Graves-Yousif wrote
I am so sorry to read this! Sending you and your family an abundance of comfort, peace and support.
Erin Eitter Kono wrote
I am heartbroken for your family. He was a truly amazing soul. Our family sends our condolences and love to you all in this difficult time.
Bel Cube wrote
oh Lani Shneer so devastated to hear this news. Please let me know if our family can help you in any way. Prayers to you all.
Leah White wrote
Thank you, Lani, for sharing these wonderful memories and photographs. How fortunate you all were to take those vacations together!
Marla Cotovsky wrote
May all your wonderful memories of David be a blessing. Peace and love to you and Rob and your entire family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Sax wrote
Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos, Lani. Each one is a memory of a time that cant be erased. Much love to you and Rob.
Donna Brenner Cohen wrote
Lani, it’s going to take awhile for us to all stop crying when we think about him, but hopefully soon we will see David’s bright smile and we will remember all the smiles we had with him. He’s now our brightest star.
Kristin Huntress wrote
Lani… My heart aches for the Shneer family. Im so sorry for your loss. This is a beautiful tribute. Thank you for sharing the wonderful photos.
Leslie Kuo wrote
I’m very sorry to hear this news. Looking through these photos, he looked like the fun uncle everyone wishes for and just a loving man. Prayers for your family during this difficult time .
