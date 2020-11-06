David Shneer Death -Dead :Dr. David Shneer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

David Shneer, passed away. He was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, author, scholar, teacher, activist and so much more. In his short life he accomplished more than most. He was a loving uncle to Emi and Kyle, he officiated our wedding, we raised our children together and we have many wonderful family memories. David, we love you so much and will miss you always.

Emiry Sasai wrote

So sorry to read about your brother. Looks like a lot of good times & great family memories. Thinking of you & sending love & peace your way.

Edie Vaughan Moore wrote

Lani, that is heartbreaking . My deepest condolences to you and all of your family. He is gone too soon.

Jackson Wyatt wrote

Our love goes out to you and your family. May your memories give you comfort and peace. I didn’t know him personally but he looks like a sweet and funny man. I know he will always have a place in your hearts. -L

Christin Phelps Webb wrote

Lani, this is so beautiful. Thinking of you and Rob so much this week and sending all of our love.

Melissa Eick Heinze wrote

Lani I am so sorry to hear this. I know how close you all were. I think I see more than a smidge of David in Kyle… what a gift that would be. Hugs to you all! .

Kerry Phelps Robinson wrote

Beautiful photos. You are all so fortunate to be so close and to have so many adventures and memories together. Sending you, Rob, Emi and Kyle much love.

Rachel Graves-Yousif wrote

I am so sorry to read this! Sending you and your family an abundance of comfort, peace and support.

Erin Eitter Kono wrote

I am heartbroken for your family. He was a truly amazing soul. Our family sends our condolences and love to you all in this difficult time.

Bel Cube wrote

oh Lani Shneer so devastated to hear this news. Please let me know if our family can help you in any way. Prayers to you all.

Leah White wrote

Thank you, Lani, for sharing these wonderful memories and photographs. How fortunate you all were to take those vacations together!

Marla Cotovsky wrote

May all your wonderful memories of David be a blessing. Peace and love to you and Rob and your entire family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Carolyn Sax wrote

Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos, Lani. Each one is a memory of a time that cant be erased. Much love to you and Rob.

Donna Brenner Cohen wrote

Lani, it’s going to take awhile for us to all stop crying when we think about him, but hopefully soon we will see David’s bright smile and we will remember all the smiles we had with him. He’s now our brightest star.

Kristin Huntress wrote

Lani… My heart aches for the Shneer family. Im so sorry for your loss. This is a beautiful tribute. Thank you for sharing the wonderful photos.

Leslie Kuo wrote

I’m very sorry to hear this news. Looking through these photos, he looked like the fun uncle everyone wishes for and just a loving man. Prayers for your family during this difficult time .