David Shutt Death -Dead : Founder of Community Foundation for Calderdale has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 31, 2020
David Shutt, founder of Community Foundation for Calderdale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.

“Community Foundation for Calderdale on Twitter: “Such sad news that our Founder Lord David Shutt has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you Lord Shutt, you should be immensely proud of your legacy.””

Tributes 

Chris Johnson wrote
Sad news indeed. Always enjoyed my chats with David Shutt. I was always ‘that bloke off the radio” to him. Great chats & memories

Stephen Gow wrote
I got back in touch with you after the CFFC event where you interviewed him. He did have “previous” in radio himself being a director of Pennine when it expanded into Kirklees/Calderdale in the 80s and when I first met him, he was a director of the Marcher Sound Group.

