David Shutt Death -Dead : Founder of Community Foundation for Calderdale has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Such sad news that our Founder Lord David Shutt has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you Lord Shutt, you should be immensely proud of your legacy.
— Community Foundation for Calderdale (@CalderdaleFound) October 31, 2020
Tributes
Chris Johnson wrote
Sad news indeed. Always enjoyed my chats with David Shutt. I was always ‘that bloke off the radio” to him. Great chats & memories
Stephen Gow wrote
I got back in touch with you after the CFFC event where you interviewed him. He did have “previous” in radio himself being a director of Pennine when it expanded into Kirklees/Calderdale in the 80s and when I first met him, he was a director of the Marcher Sound Group.
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.