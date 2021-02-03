David Sisto Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer David Sisto has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Officer David Sisto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm deeply saddened about the tragic passing of Officer David Sisto, a 10 yr veteran. He passed away this morning due to medical complications while on a radio call. I want to extend my sincere condolences to Officer Sisto’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zVPxPqErre
— David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) February 2, 2021
San Diego Police Department
It is with a heavy heart that the San Diego Police Department announce the tragic passing this morning of Officer David Sisto #6841. Officer Sisto passed away on-duty due to medical complications while on scene of a radio call in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood. After several minutes of being on scene, Officer Sisto began experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later passed away.
Officer David Sisto was hired by the San Diego Police Department in 2010. He was a decorated officer, receiving a Life Saving Medal Award in 2014 and also received two Commanding Officer Citations in 2013 & 2016.
He is survived by his wife and two young children. The San Diego Police Department want to extend our sincere condolences to Officer David Sisto’s family during this difficult time. We ask that you keep your thoughts and prayers with the Sisto family.
Rest easy brother, we’ll hold the line from here.
#OneTeamOneMission #SistoFamily #SDPD #NortheasternDivision
Betsy Arce
So very sad to hear about all of these tragic losses. My sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP Officer Sisto.
John Lang
Rest in peace Officer David Sisto. Thank you for your honorable service
Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Heavenly father, Please hear our prayers.
Stephanie Dozmati
Deepest condolences to Officer Sisto’s SDPD brothers and sisters and his family. So very sorry for your tragic loss.
Frank Peralta
My condolences to the family God bless R.I.P. Vayua con Dios. Frank
Amber Stangmama
RIP Officer Sisto and thoughts and prayers to the entire family! Thank you for your service
Liza Ricaforte Mationg
My condolences to the Sisto family and to his SDPD family. He is a hero among heroes. May perpetual light shine upon him. Rest in peace Officer Sisto .
Brenda Gray Shivers
My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May you find peace. Life is just not fair at times – RIP Officer Sisto
Cindy Hyland
WOW my thoughts and prayers go out to to his family and to the Police Department- Thank you for your service and keeping us all safe through your yrs of service
