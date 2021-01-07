David Turner Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Turner Jr has Died .

By | January 7, 2021
0 Comment

David Turner Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Turner Jr has Died .

David Turner Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Rhonda Harrison January 1 at 9:51 AM  · Please be praying for the family of Tracy Turner. This young lady past away yesterday. She has 4 children and her husband David Turner Jr. David is a friend of ours a childhood friend of our sons.

Source: (20+) Looking to the Son | Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.