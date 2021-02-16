David Villa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
CFA Society Chicago recently learned of the sad news of the passing of David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Society extends its deepest condolences to David's family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/TIgSd98UsY
— CFA Society Chicago (@CFA_Chicago) February 16, 2021
