David Villa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board has Died .

David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

CFA Society Chicago recently learned of the sad news of the passing of David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Society extends its deepest condolences to David's family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/TIgSd98UsY

CFA Society Chicago @CFA_Chicago CFA Society Chicago recently learned of the sad news of the passing of David Villa, CFA, executive director and CIO of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Society extends its deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –