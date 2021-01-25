David Washbrook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof. David Washbrook has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
Prof. David Washbrook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Nayanika Mathur @NayanikaM Deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Prof. David Washbrook today. He was taken suddenly very ill just before Christmas, with a diagnosis of advanced cancer. But the end came much more quickly than anyone expected. I am told he died peacefully at home, free of pain. What a loss.

