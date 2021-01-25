David Washbrook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof. David Washbrook has Died .
Prof. David Washbrook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Prof. David Washbrook today. He was taken suddenly very ill just before Christmas, with a diagnosis of advanced cancer. But the end came much more quickly than anyone expected. I am told he died peacefully at home, free of pain. What a loss.
— Nayanika Mathur (@NayanikaM) January 25, 2021
Nayanika Mathur @NayanikaM Deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Prof. David Washbrook today. He was taken suddenly very ill just before Christmas, with a diagnosis of advanced cancer. But the end came much more quickly than anyone expected. I am told he died peacefully at home, free of pain. What a loss.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.