David Watson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Watson has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES & FUNERALS NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @foodstuffsa: Sad passing of food industrialist David Watson

https://is.gd/UvTroT In shocking and sad news for the SA food industry, Covid-19 has claimed one of its finest servants, David Watson. David Watson,…



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.