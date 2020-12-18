David Weis Death -Dead – Obituary : David Weis has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

David Weis Death -Dead – Obituary : David Weis has Died .

David Weis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Wyckoff Analytics @WyckoffAnalysis Extremely sad news about David Weis’s passing. I had a chance to work with David this year on charts and tape reading classes. His market insights were invaluable. He definitely was one of the most visible #Wyckoff community leaders. Deepest condolences to Karen and the family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.