David Weis Death -Dead – Obituary : David Weis has Died .
David Weis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Extremely sad news about David Weis's passing. I had a chance to work with David this year on charts and tape reading classes. His market insights were invaluable. He definitely was one of the most visible #Wyckoff community leaders. Deepest condolences to Karen and the family.
— Wyckoff Analytics (@WyckoffAnalysis) December 17, 2020
Wyckoff Analytics @WyckoffAnalysis Extremely sad news about David Weis’s passing. I had a chance to work with David this year on charts and tape reading classes. His market insights were invaluable. He definitely was one of the most visible #Wyckoff community leaders. Deepest condolences to Karen and the family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.