David Wentz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : David Wentz has Died .
David Wentz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Naperville CAPS – Citizens Appreciate Public Safety 20 hrs · It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness to share the passing of David Wentz. David was very active in our community and a member of CAPS for 9 years, serving as chairman for 3 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Whitney Robbins wrote
R.I.P. Dave! You will be missed! Love and prayers to the Wentz family! ❤️🙏🏻
Michele Clemen wrote
Dave was a great man that always had the City of Naperville in his heart! He will be deeply missed by many.
Lindy Taggart Kleivo wrote
Such terribly sad news. A great loss to the community. He was such a wonderful guy. Prayers to his family 🥲🙏
Wes Wernette wrote
A big heart and always giving of time and energy, a wonderful man who will be missed and leave a gap in our community.
Shannon Drexler wrote
I’m so deeply saddened. Prayers to his family.
