David Wilk Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Downers North baseball player David Wilk has Died .

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of former Downers North baseball player David Wilk. We ask our baseball friends and families to keep David and the entire Wilk family in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times.
Chad Isaacson
(Former Head Coach)
— DGN Baseball (@DGN_Baseball) January 27, 2021
