By | November 22, 2020
0 Comment

Davii  Davane Gross Death –Dead-Obituaries : Chicago Missing Woman Davane Gross Body Dound- Cause of Death Unknown.

The body of missing Chicago area woman, Davane Gross a.k.a Davil has been found, according to a statement posted online on November 21.  2020.
Davane Gross, 22, goes by “Davii”, was missing in Chicago Illinois. 5’0″, brown eyes, black hair.

Rajeska Jackson who confirmed the news on Facebook wrote

Woman Found in Lake was Missing from Chicago since Day after Halloween!! Let’s hold that family up in prayer!!
RIP Davane Gross (St Joes Alumni).
Image may contain: 4 people, text that says'MISSING DAVANE'DAVII' LENE GROSS NOVEMBER 1, 2020 RIVERDALE, ILLINOIS AGE 22 PARIS RIVED DESCRIPTION Black female, 5' 130LBS, brown and red dreadlocks shoulders brown eyes WEARING: Black jogging pants, black hoodie, black and white Jordan's LAST SEEN: Davii was last on the phone with family on messenger video saying she was by the lake. The family was able to see the Shedd Aquarium in the background (1200 S Lakeshore Drive. Chicagol. Missing Persons SEENEE ENDANGERED SE#20-12261 MISSING PERSONS AWARENESS NETWORK NFP 501(c)3 twitter (312) 620-0788 WWW.MISSINGINILLINOIS.ORG RIVERDALELUNOSPOLICEDEPARTMENT (708)841-2203 Instagram'
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jahmia Holman wrote

Davane Gross Davii Gross I just seen RIP by yo name and shedded tearsthis been an unbelievable year idek how somebody can do anything to a person as bright and sweet as u. Im legit right here in disbelief rest easy babes

Kilaa Ferrell wrote

Davane Gross Davii Gross I don’t get why you were treated so cruelly when you never did anything to anybody and you were full of lifeI can’t believe you’re gone I will forever be rooting for you academically, anything period, and especially with basketballI will forever be your play daughter I love you soooo much🤍 You don’t have to suffer anymore, but you just broke so many people hearts I will follow through with being successful like I promised

