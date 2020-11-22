Davii  Davane Gross Death –Dead-Obituaries : Chicago Missing Woman Davane Gross Body Dound- Cause of Death Unknown.

The body of missing Chicago area woman, Davane Gross a.k.a Davil has been found, according to a statement posted online on November 21 . 2020.

Davane Gross, 22, goes by “Davii”, was missing in Chicago Illinois. 5’0″, brown eyes, black hair.

Rajeska Jackson who confirmed the news on Facebook wrote

Woman Found in Lake was Missing from Chicago since Day after Halloween!! Let’s hold that family up in prayer!! RIP Davane Gross (St Joes Alumni).

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.