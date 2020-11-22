Davii Davane Gross Death –Dead-Obituaries : Chicago Missing Woman Davane Gross Body Dound- Cause of Death Unknown.
STILL MISSING… 🚨Since 10.31.2020
Davane Gross, 22, goes by “Davii”, missing in Chicago Illinois.
5’0″, brown eyes, black hair.
Riverdale Police Department
708-841-2203 OR 911 #DavaneGross #DaviiGross #Missing #Austin #Chicago #Illinois #Lakefront #SheddAquarium #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/zDP6nBmKP7
— Chicago Missing, Cold Cases, and Unsolved (@ChiMissingCases) November 21, 2020
Rajeska Jackson who confirmed the news on Facebook wrote
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Jahmia Holman wrote
Davane Gross Davii Gross I just seen RIP by yo name and shedded tearsthis been an unbelievable year idek how somebody can do anything to a person as bright and sweet as u. Im legit right here in disbelief rest easy babes
Kilaa Ferrell wrote
Davane Gross Davii Gross I don’t get why you were treated so cruelly when you never did anything to anybody and you were full of lifeI can’t believe you’re gone I will forever be rooting for you academically, anything period, and especially with basketballI will forever be your play daughter I love you soooo much🤍 You don’t have to suffer anymore, but you just broke so many people hearts I will follow through with being successful like I promised
#Illinois #Missing
Davane Gross, 22, has not been seen or heard from for seven days after she left her home in Riverdale pic.twitter.com/QFor52MkHR
— LostNMissing Inc (@lostnmissing) November 9, 2020
