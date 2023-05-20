Davinder Kaur – focus keyword : Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Davinder Kaur at Brampton Park

44-year-old man charged in connection with stabbing death of Davinder Kaur in Brampton park

A woman was fatally stabbed at Sparrow Park in Brampton on Friday, and a 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crime. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Davinder Kaur. Peel police were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. and found the victim along a footpath with obvious signs of trauma. Despite attempts to save her, she died at the scene. The suspect, Nav Nishan Singh, was arrested two kilometres away and is facing a first-degree murder charge. Police have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and the suspect, but ask anyone with information to contact investigators or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously. Singh appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Read Full story : Brampton park stabbing: suspect charged with murder

News Source : CP24

