Davinder Kaur – focus keyword: “stabbing death of Davinder Kaur” : 44-year-old charged in stabbing death of Davinder Kaur at Brampton park

“Nav Nishan Singh charged with first-degree murder in connection with stabbing death of Davinder Kaur at Brampton’s Sparrow Park”

A man of 44 years has been accused of killing a woman in Brampton’s Sparrow Park on Friday. Peel police were called to the park, situated in the vicinity of Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court, at 6 p.m. for medical assistance. The officers found a woman with obvious signs of violence along a footpath and after confirming that she had been stabbed, despite their efforts to save her, she died at the scene. The victim was identified as Davinder Kaur, aged 43. Meanwhile, the suspect was located and arrested two kilometers away from the scene. On Saturday, police revealed that Nav Nishan Singh, aged 44, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. He appeared in court on Saturday morning. Although police said that the victim and suspect knew each other, they withheld information on their relationship. They urge anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

