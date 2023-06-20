Davis-Monthan Airman Found Dead at Roosevelt Lake; Investigation Underway







Investigation underway after Davis-Monthan airman found dead at Roosevelt Lake

Davis-Monthan airman death investigation Roosevelt Lake airman death case Cause of death for Davis-Monthan airman at Roosevelt Lake Arizona military death investigation Davis-Monthan Air Force Base fatalities

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Authorities are investigating the death of a Davis-Monthan airman who was found dead at Roosevelt Lake on Monday morning.The airman’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the airman was reported missing on Sunday evening after he did not return from a kayaking trip on Roosevelt Lake.His body was discovered the following morning by a fisherman.The cause of the airman’s death is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.Davis-Monthan Air Force Base released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that they are cooperating with the investigation.