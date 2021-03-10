Davis Rhorer Death – Obituary : Along with the rest of Downtown Baton Rouge, CAUW mourns the loss of DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer. Davis’ vision for the …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Along with the rest of Downtown Baton Rouge, CAUW mourns the loss of DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer. Davis’ vision for the downtown area revitalized the heart of our city, and his dedication allowed our Jambalaya Jam to become one of downtown’s premier fall events. https://twitter.com/theadvocatebr/status/1369398050909782024

