Dawn Lindberg Death –Dead-Obituaries : Dawn Lindberg has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness, according to a statement posted online on December 7. 2020.
Deeply saddened to wake up to the news that Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness- Dawn was a champion of the theatre world #RIPDawnLindberg @ChampionSAfrica pic.twitter.com/9a6K92RHmF
— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) December 8, 2020
Renos Nicos Spanoudes wrote
MAY ANGELS LEAD YOUR PATH, DEARLY BELOVEDDawn Avril Lindberg
AS YOUR SOUL JOURNEYS TO THE GREATEST STAGE, THE GREATEST SET AND THE GREATEST LIGHT OF THE UNIVERSE …..REST IN PEACE FRIEND, VISIONARY, COLLEAGUE, ARTIST, THESPIAN, WRITER, LEADER, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, WIFE, DIRECTOR, ACTOR, SINGER, MUSICIAN, PRESENTER, FACILITATOR, GUARDIAN, WARRIOR, PILLAR OF STRENGTH ….. MAMA OF THE THEATRE, OUR BEAUTIFUL NALEDI, OUR MAGNIFICENT LEGEND …..UNFATHOMABLE …..LONG LIFEDEEPEST, HEARTFELT CONDOLENCESDes LindbergJosh LindbergAdam Buddhadda LindbergGRANDIESFAMILYFRIENDSFOREVER LOVED, FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER CHERISHED ….. GONE TO SOON …. HOW DO WE BEGIN TO SAY GOODBYE, TO COMPREHEND, TO CONTINUE ….. OUR WORLD, NEVER THE SAME AGAIN.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I have just heard the tragic news of Dawn Lindberg’s passing.No condolences will be enough to pay tribute to a remarkable woman from the South African world of theatre who I knew and worked with for over 50 years.To Des,Josh, Zuraida, Adam, immediate family and friends, deepest sympathy from the Lorings.
Long life.
- A great shock . My thoughts and condolences to Des , Josh , Adam and the family for your loss . Dawn was a force of nature and a very special lady indeed . RIP
- Oh dear this news is entirely surprising and very sad indeed. Dawn exuded such health just recently. Deepest condolences to the Des and Dawn family unit. The wonderfully fulfilled life of Dawn is an inspiration. Long Life. Brooks and Ruth.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.