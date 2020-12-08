Dawn Lindberg Death -Dead-Obituaries : Dawn Lindberg has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Dawn Lindberg Death –Dead-Obituaries : Dawn Lindberg has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness, according to a statement posted online on December 7.  2020.

Renos Nicos Spanoudes wrote 

MAY ANGELS LEAD YOUR PATH, DEARLY BELOVED

Dawn Avril Lindberg

AS YOUR SOUL JOURNEYS TO THE GREATEST STAGE, THE GREATEST SET AND THE GREATEST LIGHT OF THE UNIVERSE …..

REST IN PEACE FRIEND, VISIONARY, COLLEAGUE, ARTIST, THESPIAN, WRITER, LEADER, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, WIFE, DIRECTOR, ACTOR, SINGER, MUSICIAN, PRESENTER, FACILITATOR, GUARDIAN, WARRIOR, PILLAR OF STRENGTH ….. MAMA OF THE THEATRE, OUR BEAUTIFUL NALEDI, OUR MAGNIFICENT LEGEND …..
UNFATHOMABLE …..
LONG LIFE
DEEPEST, HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES
Des Lindberg
Josh Lindberg
Adam Buddhadda Lindberg
GRANDIES
FAMILY
FRIENDS
FOREVER LOVED, FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER CHERISHED ….. GONE TO SOON …. HOW DO WE BEGIN TO SAY GOODBYE, TO COMPREHEND, TO CONTINUE ….. OUR WORLD, NEVER THE SAME AGAIN.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

I have just heard the tragic news of Dawn Lindberg’s passing.
No condolences will be enough to pay tribute to a remarkable woman from the South African world of theatre who I knew and worked with for over 50 years.
To Des,Josh, Zuraida, Adam, immediate family and friends, deepest sympathy from the Lorings.
Long life.
  • Robert Finlayson
    A great shock . My thoughts and condolences to Des , Josh , Adam and the family for your loss . Dawn was a force of nature and a very special lady indeed . RIP
  • Ruth Jacobs-Spector
    Oh dear this news is entirely surprising and very sad indeed. Dawn exuded such health just recently. Deepest condolences to the Des and Dawn family unit. The wonderfully fulfilled life of Dawn is an inspiration. Long Life. Brooks and Ruth.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.