Dawn Newbauer shooting death : Arrest made in shooting death of Dawn Newbauer, suspect Ricky Ricardo Easterling charged with felony murder

Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting Death of Dawn Newbauer: Ricky Ricardo Easterling Charged with Felony Murder

A man has been arrested by the Glynn County Police Department in connection with the death of Dawn Newbauer, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza in St. Simons Island. Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired and found Newbauer with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Despite attempts by Glynn County Fire Rescue to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Evidence led police to identify Ricky Ricardo Easterling as a person of interest, who had a prior connection to Newbauer. Several search warrants were obtained, resulting in the discovery of significant evidence, including a firearm believed to be linked to the crime. Easterling, aged 50, was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder. He is being held at the Glynn County Detention Center while the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333. The report is copyrighted by WJXT News4JAX.

News Source : Kyle Ashley,Ashley Harding

