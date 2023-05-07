dawn of the dead : The Enduring Influence of Dawn of the Dead: Exploring a Horror Classic

The Enduring Influence of Dawn of the Dead: A Timeless Horror Film

The Legacy of Dawn of the Dead

The Birth of a New Type of Zombie

Dawn of the Dead was a revolutionary film in many ways, but one of its most significant contributions to the horror genre was the creation of a new type of zombie. Before this film, zombies were typically portrayed as voodoo-controlled slaves who did the bidding of their masters. However, director George A. Romero changed this by creating slow-moving, flesh-eating zombies that were more terrifying and gruesome than anything that had been seen before.

This new type of zombie has had a lasting impact on the genre, and it has influenced countless movies and TV shows. The Walking Dead, for example, features slow-moving zombies that are clearly inspired by Romero’s work. However, the legacy of Dawn of the Dead goes beyond just the zombies themselves.

A Commentary on Consumerism and Capitalism

The setting of Dawn of the Dead is a shopping mall, and the survivors take refuge there because it is stocked with supplies. However, the mall also represents the excess and materialism of American society. The zombies are drawn to the mall because it was a place that they frequented when they were alive, and their mindless pursuit of material possessions is a commentary on consumerism and capitalism.

This message is still relevant today, and it has influenced many other horror movies and TV shows. For example, Jordan Peele’s film Us features doppelgangers who emerge from underground tunnels to terrorize a family on vacation. These doppelgangers represent the darker side of American society and the consequences of ignoring the plight of those who are less fortunate.

The Evolution of the Genre

Dawn of the Dead has also had a significant impact on the evolution of the horror genre. The rise of the “fast zombie” genre, where zombies are portrayed as fast-moving and aggressive, can be traced back to this film. While Romero’s zombies were slow-moving and lumbering, the idea of a faster, more dangerous zombie caught on with audiences.

This evolution of the genre can be seen in movies like 28 Days Later and World War Z, where zombies are portrayed as fast-moving and relentless. While this departure from the slow-moving zombies of Romero’s films may seem like a departure from the original vision, it is still an evolution of the genre that he helped to create.

The Legacy of Dawn of the Dead Continues

Dawn of the Dead is a classic horror film that has had a lasting impact on the genre. Its new type of zombie, commentary on consumerism and capitalism, and influence on the evolution of the genre are just a few of the reasons why it is still relevant today. The film has spawned many remakes and sequels, but its legacy goes beyond just the movies that it has inspired.

The themes and ideas of Dawn of the Dead continue to influence horror movies and TV shows, and its impact on the genre is undeniable. George A. Romero may have passed away, but his legacy will continue to live on through his groundbreaking work in the horror genre.