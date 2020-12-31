Dawn Wells Death -Dead – Obituary : Dawn Wells who’s known for her role as “Mary Ann Summers” on #GilligansIsland has Died .

Sad news everyone, #DawnWells who's known for her role as "Mary Ann Summers" on #GilligansIsland has passed away today at the age of 82. She had died from #COVID19. She'll be missed. ☹️😟😢😥😭👼🙏 pic.twitter.com/iptVYnhoSk — Brandon King (@Brandonsbuddz) December 31, 2020

