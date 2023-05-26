“Dawood Ibrahim Net Worth”: The Life of Dawood Ibrahim in 2023: Residences, Vehicles, Family, Net Worth, Criminal Activities, Earnings, and Biography

Dawood Ibrahim Lifestyle 2023, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Crimes, Income & Biography

Dawood Ibrahim is a notorious name in the criminal underworld. Born on December 26, 1955, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India, Dawood Ibrahim was the son of a police constable. He started his career as a petty criminal and gradually climbed the ranks to become one of the most feared gangsters in India.

Ibrahim has been accused of several crimes, including extortion, drug trafficking, and murder. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings, which killed over 250 people. Due to his criminal activities, he has been on the run from the law for several years and is now living in hiding.

House

Dawood Ibrahim is known for his lavish lifestyle and owns several properties across the world. However, his exact location is unknown, and he is believed to be living in Pakistan. He is said to own a luxurious mansion in the posh Clifton area of Karachi. The house is reportedly spread over three acres and has several amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, and cinema hall.

Cars

Dawood Ibrahim is known to be a car enthusiast and has a collection of luxury cars. He is believed to own several high-end vehicles, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Rolls Royces. However, due to his fugitive status, it is unknown where these cars are currently located.

Family

Dawood Ibrahim comes from a large family and has several siblings. His brother, Anis Ibrahim, is reportedly involved in his criminal activities and is believed to be his right-hand man. His sister, Haseena Parkar, was also involved in his criminal operations and was known as the “Queen of Mumbai’s underworld.” She passed away in 2014.

Net Worth

Dawood Ibrahim’s net worth is estimated to be around $6.7 billion. He earned his wealth through his criminal activities, including extortion, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. He is also believed to have several legitimate businesses, including real estate, construction, and hospitality.

Crimes

Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of several crimes, including extortion, drug trafficking, and murder. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings, which killed over 250 people. He has been on the run from the law for several years and is now living in hiding. The Indian government has issued several warrants for his arrest, but he has managed to evade them so far.

Income

Dawood Ibrahim’s exact income is unknown, but it is believed to be in the millions of dollars. He earns his money through his criminal activities, including extortion, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling. He is also believed to have several legitimate businesses, including real estate, construction, and hospitality.

Biography

Dawood Ibrahim was born on December 26, 1955, in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, India. He started his career as a petty criminal and gradually climbed the ranks to become one of the most feared gangsters in India. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings, which killed over 250 people.

Due to his criminal activities, he has been on the run from the law for several years and is now living in hiding. He is believed to be living in Pakistan and is wanted by the Indian government. Despite his criminal record, he continues to be a prominent figure in the criminal underworld and is feared by many.

Conclusion

Dawood Ibrahim is a notorious gangster who has been accused of several crimes, including extortion, drug trafficking, and murder. He is also believed to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings, which killed over 250 people. Due to his criminal activities, he has been on the run from the law for several years and is now living in hiding. Despite his fugitive status, he continues to be a prominent figure in the criminal underworld and is feared by many.

Source Link :Dawood Ibrahim Lifestyle 2023, House, Cars, Family, Net Worth, Crimes, Income & Biography/

D-Company Real Estate Properties Luxury Vehicles Siblings and Spouses Illicit Activities and Money Laundering