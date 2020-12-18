Dawson McAllister Death -Dead – Obituary : Dawson McAllister has Died .
Dawson McAllister has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
With great sadness we announce the passing of our founder and president, Dawson McAllister, who went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020. Read more: https://t.co/owXRwNecHM
— Dawson McAllister (@DawsonRadio) December 18, 2020
