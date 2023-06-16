Day 1 Highlights of England vs Australia at The Ashes 2023 #TheAshes #Highlights

The Ashes 2023 Highlights – England vs Australia Day 1 Highlights
Relive the excitement of the first day of the highly anticipated Ashes series between England and Australia. Here are the highlights:
- England won the toss and chose to bat first.
- Opener, Rory Burns, scored a century and was the top scorer for England with 115 runs.
- Australia’s bowler, Pat Cummins, took 4 wickets and limited England to a total of 301 runs.
- In response, Australia started strong with openers David Warner and Marcus Harris putting up an impressive 132-run partnership.
- However, England’s bowler, Jofra Archer, took 3 wickets and slowed down Australia’s momentum.
- At the end of Day 1, Australia was at 200 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, still trailing England by 101 runs.
