Day 1 Highlights of England vs Australia at The Ashes 2023 #TheAshes #Highlights

Posted on June 16, 2023




The Ashes 2023 Highlights – England vs Australia Day 1 Highlights

Relive the excitement of the first day of the highly anticipated Ashes series between England and Australia. Here are the highlights:

  • England won the toss and chose to bat first.
  • Opener, Rory Burns, scored a century and was the top scorer for England with 115 runs.
  • Australia’s bowler, Pat Cummins, took 4 wickets and limited England to a total of 301 runs.
  • In response, Australia started strong with openers David Warner and Marcus Harris putting up an impressive 132-run partnership.
  • However, England’s bowler, Jofra Archer, took 3 wickets and slowed down Australia’s momentum.
  • At the end of Day 1, Australia was at 200 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, still trailing England by 101 runs.

