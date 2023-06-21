Day 2 of SB20 World Championships 2023 at Jachtclub Scheveningen: Shuffling in Top 10 and an Upheaval.

Day 2 of SB20 World Championships 2023 at Jachtclub Scheveningen: A Shuffling Top 10

The second day of the SB20 World Championships 2023 at Jachtclub Scheveningen witnessed a mix of results in the top 10. The leaderboard saw a significant change as some sailors fell while others rose.

The day started with light winds, which gradually built up to around 15 knots. The first race saw a close finish between the top three boats, with the French team taking the win. The second race saw a dominant performance by the Australian team, who won by a considerable margin.

There were some surprises in the top 10, with some sailors dropping down while others moved up. The Australian team’s impressive performance saw them climb to fourth place, while the French team’s win in the first race helped them secure the second spot. The British team also had a good day, finishing third in the second race and moving up to fifth place.

The overall standings after Day 2 are as follows:

French team Australian team Russian team Irish team British team Dutch team Italian team Spanish team German team American team

As the competition continues, it remains to be seen whether the leaderboard will see more shuffling or if the top teams will cement their positions.

Jachtclub Scheveningen SB20 sailing World Championships Top 10 finishers Day 2 results