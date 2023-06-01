“Day against gun violence”: 5 Important Facts to Know Today: Declaring a Day Against Gun Violence

A New Day for Canadians to Mark on the Calendar

As the world continues to grapple with issues such as gun violence, Canadian authorities have taken a step forward to address the challenge by proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence. The day will be marked annually on the first Friday of June, and it is hoped that it will raise awareness about the issue and spur action to prevent gun violence.

Collapse in Manitoba

A school field trip to Winnipeg’s Fort Gibraltar turned into a nightmare as a platform collapsed, injuring 17 people. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures in public places, especially those frequented by school children. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and have promised to take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Johnston Faces Heat from MPs

Special rapporteur David Johnston is facing calls to resign from his position after a majority of MPs voted for him to step aside. However, Johnston has rejected the calls and has vowed to continue in his role. The dispute has highlighted the challenges faced by public officials in carrying out their duties, especially when faced with criticism and opposition.

Consumer Debt in Canada

The Canadian economy is facing challenges due to high inflation and interest rates, and this has resulted in an increase in consumer debt. According to recent reports, Canadian consumer debt hit an all-time high of $2.32 trillion in the first quarter of 2023. This has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the economy and the need for measures to address the debt crisis.

‘That ’70s Show’ Verdict

The entertainment industry has been rocked by the guilty verdict against actor Danny Masterson, who could face up to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty on two of three counts of rape. The verdict has highlighted the issue of sexual assault and harassment in the industry and the need for stronger measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

One More Thing…

The world of royalty is abuzz with news of a royal wedding in the Kingdom of Jordan. Crown Prince Hussein is set to tie the knot with Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif, and preparations are underway for the big day. The event promises to be a grand affair, and it is expected to attract attention from around the world.

Gun violence prevention National Day of Action against Gun Violence Advocacy for stricter gun control Community outreach to reduce gun violence Education on the consequences of gun violence

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :5 things to know for today: Proclaiming a day against gun violence/