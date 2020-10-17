Dayla Austerberry Death – Dead : Dayla Austerberry Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dayla Austerberry has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” Lady Tide Soccer on Twitter: “We mourn the loss of Dayla Austerberry who passed away early this morning. Dayla was a former defender for the Lady Tide Soccer team. Our thoughts are with Dayla’s family and friends during this difficult time. Be at peace Dayla ”

We mourn the loss of Dayla Austerberry who passed away early this morning. Dayla was a former defender for the Lady Tide Soccer team. Our thoughts are with Dayla's family and friends during this difficult time. Be at peace Dayla pic.twitter.com/Do0wUgitvC

Edward Williams wrote

Man the words to say right now. I just can’t wrap my head around this anymore. About 7 and a half years ago my family had to learn the hard way that life is too short. We lost my daughter just months before turning 4yrs old. Today, my family gets this lesson once again. Dayla Austerberry you are a loving and caring person that was taken from us way too young. Now our family must mourn once again. You have left everyone memories to last a life time and we all promise you will never be forgotten. We love you and please hug Dale and let him know we love and miss him too. Till we see each other again Little Cousin.

Kristi Leonard-Harrington wrote

I have been thinking of the right words to say all morning but there really are no words. Hug your babies tight, tell them you love them because you never know when the last time you will talk or see them again. My heart is broken for Melissa Shipton and family. I love you guys all so much. You all are like my family. Dayla Austerberry will be missed so very much. Melissa, I am always just a phone call away. I love you!

Deborah Alexis wrote

My heart breaks from hearing this horrible news. I am so glad I was able to get to know you Dayla Austerberry. We had such a good time working together. Please look over each and everyone of us. You will forever be missed sweet girl.

Donna Austerberry

4 hrs ·

My heart is heavy today as god took another great girl to heaven. Dayla Austerberry you are gone to early in this life to be gone. You had so much going for you. Fly high with your dad, both grandparents, & grandparents. Melissa Shiptonwe are all here for you

Kristi Leigh Austerberry

1 hr ·

I’m in shock and don’t want to believe this horrific news is true. You were too young to be taken from so many people who loved you. Dayla Austerberry you were a class act, just like your dad, and every minute with you was hysterical. I love you babe, I hope your soul is happy at last with your dad. You will be missed by so many