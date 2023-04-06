“Daylami, beloved by fans, dies at 29 “

Daylami, a beloved fan favorite, passed away at the age of 29, causing heartbreak amongst his admirers

The world of horse racing is mourning the loss of fan favorite and multiple Group 1 winner Daylami, who has passed away at the age of 29. The stunning bay stallion was bred in Ireland by the Aga Khan and trained by the legendary Saeed bin Suroor for Godolphin racing.

Daylami’s career was nothing short of spectacular, winning a total of eight Group 1 races across France, England, and Dubai during his racing career. He was known for his incredible stamina and turn of foot, which allowed him to excel over a variety of distances. Some of his most notable victories included the 1998 Breeders’ Cup Turf and the 1999 Dubai World Cup.

Following his retirement from racing, Daylami stood as a stallion at the Kildangan Stud in Ireland before relocating to stand at Dalham Hall Stud in England. He sired a total of 21 stakes winners, including the Group 1 winners Conduit and Reliable Man. Daylami’s influence on the breed is still being felt today, with his descendants continuing to perform at the highest levels of racing.

Daylami was much more than just a talented racehorse and stallion, however. He was also known for his kind and gentle temperament, and he quickly won the hearts of all who came into contact with him. Despite his success on the track and as a stallion, he remained down-to-earth and approachable, always happy to greet his fans and admirers.

The news of Daylami’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from the racing world. His legacy as a champion racehorse and beloved ambassador for the sport will be remembered for many years to come. Rest in peace, Daylami.

