Daylight shooting claims life of pregnant Seattle mom Eina Kwon in Tesla today.

A Seattle restaurant owner who was 32 weeks pregnant was fatally shot along with her husband in an unprovoked attack. Eina Kwon, 34, was shot four times including once in the head while stopped at a light on Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street on 17 August. She was rushed to hospital for surgery and her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean, but both mother and child died. Police arrested Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, at the scene. The gun used in the shooting was reported stolen from the Lakewood area and Goosby is a convicted felon. Kwon’s husband was discharged from hospital the following day. The community is calling for officials to address crime in the city.

News Source : Olivia Land

Source Link :Pregnant Seattle mom Eina Kwon killed in Tesla in daylight shooting/