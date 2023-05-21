day On Sunday, a shooting incident claimed the life of Radica Dabideen, a female entrepreneur, at her business premises in Carenage.

Businesswoman Radica Dabideen Shot Dead at Her Workplace

On Sunday, the community of Carenage in Trinidad and Tobago was left in shock after the news of the shooting of a businesswoman identified as Radica Dabideen spread. According to reports, Dabideen was shot dead at her workplace, leaving her family, friends, and colleagues in utter disbelief and mourning.

Who Was Radica Dabideen?

Radica Dabideen was a successful businesswoman who owned a popular food establishment in Carenage. She was also known for her active involvement in community-based initiatives and charitable causes, which earned her the respect of many in her community.

According to her family and colleagues, Dabideen was a hardworking and dedicated individual who always put her customers and community first. Her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and worked with her.

Details of the Shooting

The circumstances surrounding the shooting of Radica Dabideen are still unclear, and the police are currently investigating the incident. However, according to eyewitnesses, two gunmen entered her business establishment and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The news of Dabideen’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing their outrage and calling for justice. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Impact on the Community

The shooting of Radica Dabideen has had a profound impact on the community of Carenage. Many have expressed their sadness and disbelief at the loss of such a dedicated and hardworking individual. Her death has also raised concerns about the increasing levels of violence and crime in the area.

Local businesses have come together to offer their support to Dabideen’s family and to condemn the senseless act of violence that took her life. The community is also planning to hold a candlelight vigil in her memory, to show their solidarity and support.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Radica Dabideen has left a lasting impact on the community of Carenage. Her dedication to her business and her community will be deeply missed, and her death serves as a reminder of the need for greater efforts to combat violence and crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

As the police continue their investigation, the community is coming together to mourn her loss and to demand justice. Radica Dabideen’s legacy will live on, as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to her community.

Carenage shooting Radica Dabideen murder Businesswoman killed in Trinidad Violence against women in Trinidad Criminal activity in Carenage