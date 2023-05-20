“Days countdown”: What will be the duration?

What to Expect from Big Brother 25: Season Length

We know that Big Brother 25 is very much on the way — after all, CBS is already promoting it! Yet, we may still be weeks away from getting a premiere date, let alone other news on what the future holds for the season at large.

For the time being, though, let’s talk season length, given that this is a topic that often does generate a lot of discussion. In the old days, the bulk of the seasons for the show ran in the 70-85 day range, with the latter feeling more like a sweet spot. It was enough time to get to know a lot of the players without any parts of the season feeling too rushed. This was perfected further in the most recent years, where we got feeds on the very first night.

However, there was a period of time (think from Big Brother 16 to Big Brother 21) where we were seeing the show in the 96-99 day range. There were times we appreciated this, but then there were also the days late in the season where there were only three or four people in the house and nothing was happening. We wish the show would keep people around longer and then shorten that part of the season, and maybe they will this time.

While CBS has not officially confirmed the length of season 25 just yet, signs point to at least 82-85 days … but don’t be shocked if we go back to 99. There are no signs at present that the writers’ strike is going to be wrapped up soon and with that, the network needs money wherever they can get it. This show not only generates ratings, but also a ton of Paramount+ subscriptions thanks to people watching the live feeds.

What to Expect from Big Brother 25

So, what can we expect from Big Brother 25? For starters, we can expect a season that runs somewhere between 82-99 days. While we’d love for the season to be shorter, the writers’ strike may force CBS’s hand in extending the season to generate more revenue.

Aside from season length, there are a few other things that we can expect from Big Brother 25. We can expect to see some returning players from past seasons, as CBS has a history of bringing back familiar faces to shake things up.

We can also expect to see plenty of drama and backstabbing, as this is par for the course when it comes to Big Brother. Fans can look forward to watching alliances form and break apart, as well as seeing some unexpected twists and turns along the way.

Share Your Thoughts

How many days do you think that Big Brother 25 will be? Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

