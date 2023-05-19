Days Inn in Kittery: Body Found in Debris after Catastrophic Fire

Body Recovered from Debris after Devastating Fire at Days Inn in Kittery

On Monday, July 12, a devastating fire broke out at the Days Inn in Kittery, Maine. The fire quickly spread throughout the building, causing extensive damage to the structure and leaving one person dead.

The Fire

The fire at the Days Inn was reported at around 11:30 pm on July 12. The Kittery Fire Department responded to the scene and found the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours to battle the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Despite their efforts, the fire caused significant damage to the hotel. The roof of the building collapsed, and much of the interior was destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Victim

The body of a man was recovered from the debris of the Days Inn on July 13. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Michael Scholz of Kittery. Mr. Scholz was a guest at the hotel at the time of the fire.

According to reports, Mr. Scholz was a retired Navy veteran who had been living at the hotel for several months. He was well-liked by the staff and other guests and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

The Aftermath

The fire at the Days Inn has left many people without a place to stay. The hotel has been closed indefinitely, and the Red Cross is providing assistance to those who have been displaced by the fire.

The Kittery Fire Department has also set up a fund to help the victims of the fire. Donations can be made to the Kittery Firefighters Association, and all proceeds will go directly to those affected by the fire.

Investigation

The cause of the fire at the Days Inn is still under investigation. The Kittery Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine what sparked the blaze.

Investigators are focusing on the area of the hotel where the fire is believed to have started. They are examining the electrical system and other potential sources of ignition to determine the cause of the fire.

Conclusion

The fire at the Days Inn in Kittery was a devastating event that has left one person dead and many others without a place to stay. The Kittery Fire Department and other first responders worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the hotel remains closed indefinitely. The community has rallied together to support the victims of the fire, and donations are being accepted to help those who have been displaced.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Michael Scholz during this difficult time.

1. Kittery Days Inn fire

2. Debris recovery after fire

3. Fatal fire at Days Inn

4. Fire investigation in Kittery

5. Hotel safety regulations