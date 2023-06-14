Ian Lajoie – Focus Keyword: “Ian Lajoie motorcycle crash victim” : Dayton man killed in motorcycle crash: Ian Lajoie identified as victim

A motorcycle crash in Dayton resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Dayton man named Ian Lajoie on Monday night. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, Lajoie attempted to pass a sedan on the left at the intersection of Route 5 and River Road and collided with the vehicle, causing serious injuries that proved fatal. The three individuals in the sedan were unharmed, and the crash is still being investigated. No further details have been released. Dayton is situated northwest of Biddeford in York County.

News Source : Christopher Burns

