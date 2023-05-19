Dayton resident Jeffrey James Allen III dies following DMAX Moraine shooting: Obituary

Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton Dead After DMAX Moraine Shooting

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeffrey James Allen III, who died tragically on the 30th of May 2021. Jeffrey was a resident of Dayton, Ohio, and was only 31 years old at the time of his death.

Early Life and Education

Jeffrey was born on the 24th of August 1989 to his parents, Jeffrey James Allen Jr. and Karen Allen. He had two younger siblings, a sister named Jennifer and a brother named Jonathan. Jeffrey grew up in Dayton and attended local schools for his primary education. He later went on to attend Sinclair Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in computer science.

Career and Hobbies

Jeffrey was an intelligent and hardworking individual. After college, he worked as a software developer for a local company. He was passionate about his work and was known among his colleagues for his innovative ideas and problem-solving skills.

Jeffrey also had a love for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He often performed at local bars and venues, and his talent was admired by many.

Tragic Shooting

On the 30th of May 2021, Jeffrey was at work at DMAX in Moraine, Ohio, when a shooting occurred. The shooter, who has been identified as 19-year-old Austin Myers, entered the building and began firing at employees. Jeffrey was one of the victims of this senseless act of violence and unfortunately did not survive his injuries.

Tributes and Memorials

Jeffrey’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude towards life. His loss is felt by all who knew him.

Jeffrey’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dayton Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the local community.

Conclusion

Jeffrey James Allen III was a remarkable individual who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His untimely passing is a tragedy that has left a lasting impact on the Dayton community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

1. Dayton shooting victim Jeffrey James Allen III obituary

2. DMAX Moraine shooting claims the life of Jeffrey James Allen III

3. Friends and family mourn the loss of Jeffrey James Allen III

4. Jeffrey James Allen III remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile

5. Dayton community in shock over the tragic death of Jeffrey James Allen III