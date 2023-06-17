Dayton Shooting Results in One Fatality, Two Arrests today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man has been killed and two people are in custody following a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday morning, according to Dayton Police. Police were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue after reports of a person in the building with a gun. One man was confirmed dead and two suspects were arrested. Dayton SWAT and the FBI were also called to the scene, and five citizens unrelated to the incident were evacuated from the building. The area surrounding the 400 block of Linden Avenue is now deemed safe, but police are still on the scene investigating the incident. The FBI has confirmed it is providing limited assistance to local law enforcement partners, and Dayton Police Department is leading the investigation.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :Man dead, 2 in custody following shooting in Dayton/