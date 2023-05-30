Dayton Teen Samantha Anders Identified as Victim in Fatal Warren County Crash

“Samantha Anders” victim : Dayton Teen Samantha Anders Identified as Victim in Warren County Crash

A fatal crash that occurred in Warren County on Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a teenage girl from Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about the incident at around 10:45 a.m. The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 73 and Clarksville Road in Wayne Township. According to initial investigations, Anna Irwin, 39, of Dayton, was driving northbound on Clarksville Road with her 16-year-old front-seat passenger, Samantha Anders. Meanwhile, Tsegay Woldegergis, 44, of Dallas, Texas, was driving a semi westbound on State Route 73. Irwin failed to yield from the stop sign and collided with Woldegergis’ trailer tires. Anders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Irwin was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital with severe injuries. Woldegergis was not injured. Updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.

Read Full story : Dayton teen identified as victim of deadly crash in Warren County; 1 other seriously injured – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio /

News Source : WHIO Staff

Dayton teen crash victim Deadly crash in Warren County WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio news Serious injury in Ohio car accident Teen car crash tragedy in Dayton area