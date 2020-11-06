Dayvon Daquan Bennett Death -Dead : Chicago born rapper Dayvon Daquan Bennett, 26, was shot & killed in the overnight hours in the 200 block of Trinity, Atlanta, GA.

“LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ on Twitter: “MAN KILLED: Chicago born rapper Dayvon Daquan Bennett, 26, was shot & killed in the overnight hours in the 200 block of Trinity, Atlanta, GA on November 6, 2020. Seen/heard anything contact Atlanta Police or Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Our condolences. ”

MAN KILLED: Chicago born rapper Dayvon Daquan Bennett, 26, was shot & killed in the overnight hours in the 200 block of Trinity, Atlanta, GA on November 6, 2020. Seen/heard anything contact Atlanta Police or Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Our condolences. #LegalHelpFirmCares pic.twitter.com/i8D12buI26 — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) November 6, 2020

King Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) has died at age 26 after being shot at an Atlanta nightclub. https://t.co/b9fx3aChqY — billboard (@billboard) November 6, 2020

it’s dayvon daquan bennett for me sis i’m sorry pls i don’t need nobody coming to me as a woman rn https://t.co/zunITYWVcp — jst4B™️ (@only1mgb) November 6, 2020

American rapper King Von real names Dayvon Daquan Bennetthas passed on aged 26.

King Von passed on after being gunned down in a shooting in Atlanta.

RIP.#XfmNews #TodaysHitMusic pic.twitter.com/oghqa6sQEC — Today’s Hit Music (@XfmUG) November 6, 2020

Dayvon Daquan Bennett (August 9, 1994-November 6, 2020) known professionally as King Von, was an American rapper and songwriter. He waa signed to Lil Durk ‘s record label, Only the Family and EMPIRE. LLV FLY HIGH VOM — ALONE (@PainnALONE) November 6, 2020

KING VON REPORTEDLY DIED AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A SHOOTING IN ATL

Another young life is gone way too soon. According to reports, 26-year-old rapper from Chicago, Illinois, King Von (real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett) has reportedly died#BLAQROSEGARDEN pic.twitter.com/EKyGzybAtl — Blaqrose44 (@tonnetteb43) November 6, 2020

why king von? just why my favorite artist i wake up and i listen to von thats crazy RIP To

Dayvon Daquan Bennett aka @KingVonFrmdaWic also known as MR.Not from 63rd — mX Fabyan (@FabyanTBE) November 6, 2020

R.I.P KING VON /(DAYVON DAQUAN BENNETT) JUS TA HEAR YOUR DEAD BREAKS MY HEART MY NIGGA IS A FUKKIN LEGEND NOW FUCK 2020 BRO 2020 AINT DA YEAR FA US BLACK PPL WORD TA MY MOTHA SO FUKKIN YOUNG JUS STARTED BLOWING UP NOW COME TA FIND OUT U DEAD I LOVE U MAN #LLKV https://t.co/SW8KF4FSr5 — SelfMadeMiyah (@miyahthekid) November 6, 2020



