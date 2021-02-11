Dazharia Shaffer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer, otherwise known as Bxbygirlldee, has died at the age of 18, her family confirmed. https://t.co/UPLpWkAI5x — Coleman Callan (@ccallannews) February 11, 2021

Coleman Callan @ccallannews TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer, otherwise known as Bxbygirlldee, has died at the age of 18, her family confirmed.

NOTICE.

Tributes

Yuri Nam

“It Takes A Community To Raise A Child”

I am very concerned about our children. Today I heard from a close friend that her daughter is “going through depression and anxiety because of the pandemic”. She also expressed, “being home and having to do school work on line is really hard on her”.

She is not alone.

As parents this is heartbreaking💔

What we can do as parents is to keep our kids busy in sports, clubs, outdoor activities as well as encouraging interaction with their friends so they are not cooped up inside the house all day navigating on social media and chat rooms.

A child I know recently got cyber bullied which lead to her complete meltdown.

Check in with your children to let them know this is a hard time for everybody…that it will pass.

Kids’ suicide is up.

Kids’ vaping and drug usage is up. The parents need to communicate with other parents to share info and work together to look for clues, signs or any unusual behavior.

We need to watch out for each other because “It really takes a community to raise a child”.

– Tiktok Star Dazharia Shaffer, 18, died by suicide on 2/8. She had over one million followers on Tiktok and 100,000 on Instagram

– Samuel Berman, 16, died of accidental overdose reported on 2/8 (a drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and sent him Fentanyl laced Xanax to his home)

– Dylan Buckner, 18, died by suicide in January (A HS Senior Star Quarterback with 4.7 GPA and 14 offers to play football at Division III school)

In the comment box, read about these beautiful young people with a promising future, gone too soon😢 …

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

“There is always hope if you are alive” Quote by Grace Kim.