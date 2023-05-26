DBT Therapy: DBT Therapy: Understanding the Basics

Exploring Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as we take the time to prioritize our mental health, it’s important to consider different forms of therapy that can help us manage our emotions and reactions. One such therapy is Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), which focuses on regulating mindfulness, emotional regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, distress tolerance, and more.

DBT works by helping individuals who experience extreme emotional reactions assimilate into their environment using a “Wise Mind” rather than just relying on their emotional or rational mind. This therapy combines elements of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with mindfulness practices to help people manage their emotions and reactions in a healthy way.

Tala Shatara, co-host of Living East Tennessee, has been practicing DBT for two years and shares her experience, “the art of being less reactive and more cautious during an emotional time has saved me from creating a larger mess on many occasions.” If you or a loved one experience impulsivity, anger, self-harm, PTSD, or other forms of emotional regulation, DBT might be something worth considering.

One practice that focuses solely on DBT is The Middle Path. They offer a wide variety of treatment options for all ages, sexual orientations, expectant mothers, and even physicians themselves. With locations all across East Tennessee, including Knoxville, Maryville, Kingsport, Chattanooga, and even a location in Charleston, SC, they recently opened a Cool Springs location as well.

If you’re curious about DBT or want to learn more about The Middle Path, visit their website to find a location nearest you and try out this form of therapy that can help you manage your emotions and reactions in a healthy way.

News Source : Tala Shatara

Source Link :What is DBT Therapy?/