DC Comics writer, Rachel Pollack, dies at 77

At the age of 77, Rachel Pollack, a DC Comics writer, has passed away.

Comic Book Writer Rachel Pollack Passes Away at 77

Rachel Pollack, a renowned comic book writer, has died at the age of 77. Her wife, Judith Zoe Mateen announced on her personal Facebook account on Friday about the author’s demise. Pollack was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in July 2022 and received hospice care since March.

Life and Work of Pollack

Born on August 17, 1945, Rachel Pollack was a well-known name in the comic book industry, primarily for her work with DC Comics in the 1990s. She was the writer for Doom Patrol from 1993-1995, where she created the character of CoAgula. CoAgula was one of the first openly transgender characters to appear in mainstream comics.

Pollack often drew from her experience with tarot, which she taught for almost 40 years, in her writing. She consulted with Neil Gaiman for some of his stories and, together, they created the Vertigo Tarot Deck with artist Dave McKean. Pollack wrote a book that accompanied the deck.

Aside from her comics work, Pollack was the author of several books, including both fiction and non-fiction, essays, anthologies, and short stories. She won the 1989 Arthur C. Clarke award for her novel Unquenchable Fire and, in 1997, the Best Novel at the World Fantasy Awards for Night of the Godmother. Throughout her life, Pollack was also a teacher, instructing others in tarot at the Omega Institute with Mary K. Greer and creative writing at Goddard College, among other places.

Legacy of Rachel Pollack

Mateen expressed her love and shared, “Oyou beloved Rachel Pollack left us so peacefully and beautifully at around 12:45 pm today after a touching ceremony called Hand to Heart. I know that Rachel will continue to be a light in this world and the next. She will continue to inspire so many of our beloved tarot community, the sci-fi and fantasy community, the comic book community, and the transgender community for whom she has shared so much respect and care.”

Rachel Pollack’s passing is a significant loss for the literary and comic book communities, where she left a lasting impression with her creative and impactful work, which helped shape and redefine comics’ landscape.

Final Thoughts

“She was my friend for 38 years, and I will miss her,” tweeted Neil Gaiman. “I send Rachel Pollack love wherever her journey takes her.”

Rachel Pollack’s contributions to the comic book world will continue to inspire future generations of artists, writers and readers alike.