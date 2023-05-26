DC Cop, attempted murder today : DC Officer Bryant Williams Accused of Pushing Trump Supporter Derrick Vargo Off 2-3 Story Ledge on Jan. 6 in Apparent Attempted Murder, according to The Gateway Pundit

DC Officer Bryant Williams Accused of Pushing Trump Supporter Derrick Vargo Off Ledge in an Alleged Attempted Murder on Jan. 6 | The Gateway Pundit today 2023.

Trump supporter Derrick Vargo claims he was pushed off the ledge of the US Capitol by DC police officer Bryant Williams on January 6, 2021, as he was climbing the wall to fly his Trump flag. Vargo survived the incident and is now suing the police. Four Trump supporters were killed on January 6 by police action.

News Source : The Gateway Pundit

Officer Bryant Williams DC cop Pushed Trump supporter Attempted murder Jan. 6 incident