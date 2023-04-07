DC/Marvel inker Mike Machlan, co-creator of Infinity, Inc., has died. #RIPMikeMachlan

Mike Machlan, the creator of the popular superhero team Infinity Inc. in the 1980s and a seasoned inker for both DC and Marvel, has sadly died.

Mike Machlan, a renowned DC and Marvel inker and the co-creator of Infinity Inc. in the 1980s, has passed away. The news was confirmed by Comic Book Resources on April 7, 2023.

Machlan was a well-respected artist in the comic book industry, having worked on several iconic titles such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and The Flash. He was known for his exceptional inking skills, which helped bring depth and dimension to the characters he worked on.

Along with writer Roy Thomas, Machlan co-created Infinity Inc. in 1983. The series followed the adventures of a group of young heroes who were the children of members of the Justice Society of America. The series gained a cult following and is considered a classic in the superhero genre.

Machlan’s career in the comic book industry spanned over four decades, during which he worked with some of the most iconic writers and artists of his time. He was valued not just for his talent, but also for his professionalism and work ethic.

The passing of Mike Machlan has saddened and shocked the comic book community. Fans, fellow artists, and industry professionals have taken to social media to pay tribute to his legacy and express their condolences to his family and friends.

Machlan’s contributions to the comic book industry will not be forgotten. His art has inspired countless readers and artists alike, and his name will always be remembered alongside the greats of the industry. Rest in peace, Mike Machlan.

Mike Machlan, a longtime DC and Marvel inker who co-created Infinity. Inc. in the 1980s, has passed away https://t.co/QvPeRdKzCP pic.twitter.com/Pg0hcGIXYZ — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 7, 2023

