DC Woman Charged with Assault in Memorial Day Car Fire that Killed Derek Hamilton

Derek Hamilton : Woman charged with assault after setting fire to car, killing Derek Hamilton

According to reports, a homicide investigation is underway after a woman allegedly started a fire on Memorial Day in Southeast D.C. The police department’s Arson Task Force, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the incident. Responding officers found a man and a woman inside the car, both suffering from burns. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Two children, who were also inside the car, were unharmed. The suspect, a 49-year-old woman, was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to kill. The investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a dispute between the suspect and the victims, who were known to each other. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is working with the US Attorney’s Office to pursue upgraded charges against the suspect.

Read Full story : Man dies after car fire, homicide investigation underway /

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

