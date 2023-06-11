DC Young Fly mourns at the funeral of Ms Jacky Oh, sharing intimate moments with his wife in tears.

Ms Jacky Oh Funeral: DC Young Fly Breaks Down in Tears as He Shares Emotional Moments with Wife

Comedian and rapper DC Young Fly was devastated by the loss of his longtime friend and collaborator, Ms Jacky Oh. He wept openly at her funeral, held in Atlanta on Monday.

During the service, DC Young Fly shared emotional moments with his wife, who comforted him as he struggled to come to terms with his grief. The couple held hands tightly and shed tears together, as they remembered the impact that Ms Jacky Oh had on their lives.

Ms Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacinta Branch-Griffin, passed away on July 2nd after a battle with cancer. She was a beloved figure in the Atlanta entertainment scene, known for her infectious personality and her work with DC Young Fly and other artists.

As DC Young Fly spoke about his friend, he praised her for her talent and her generosity. “She was always there for me, no matter what,” he said. “She believed in me when nobody else did, and she pushed me to be better.”

The funeral was attended by a large crowd of friends, family, and fans, who all came to pay their respects to Ms Jacky Oh. As they mourned her passing, they celebrated her life and the impact she had on those around her.

Ms Jacky Oh will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy will continue to live on through her music and the memories she created with those she loved.

